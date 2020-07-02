Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) Three people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday, taking the death toll to 152 while 120 new cases pushed the state's tally to 5,784.

One fatality each was reported from Amritsar, Bathinda and Sangrur, according to the medical bulletin.

Among the new cases, 39 were reported from Ludhiana, followed by Jalandhar (16), Kapurthala (9), Patiala, Mohali, Muktsar and Bathinda (6 each), Rupnagar, Fazilka and Gurdaspur (5 each), Barnala and Ferozepur (4 each), Moga (3), Tarn Taran and Faridkot (2 each) and Hoshairpur and Fatehgarh Sahib (1 each).

Of them, eight were foreign returnees and 10 had a travel history to other states.

A total of 155 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 4,144 people have been cured of the infection so far. There are 1,488 active cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 928 coronavirus cases, followed by 917 in Ludhiana, 755 in Jalandhar, 493 in Sangrur, 339 in Patiala, 277 in Mohali , 229 in Gurdaspur, 221 in Pathankot, 198 in Tarn Taran, 184 in Hoshiarpur, 141 in SBS Nagar, 133 in Muktsar, 121 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 113 in Rupnagar, 110 each in Faridkot and Moga, 105 in Kapurthala, 100 each in Fazilka and Ferozepur, 99 in Bathinda, 63 in Barnala and 48 in Mansa, as per bulletin.

Two patients are critical and on ventilator support while 27 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,17,802 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said. PTI CHS VSD

