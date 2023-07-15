Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Punjab Anganwadi Workers' Union chief Hargobind Kaur, along with her supporters, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal, the party announced on Saturday.

Kaur joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. After she joined the party, Badal appointed Kaur as president of the Istri Akali Dal -- the party's women's wing.

Kaur said she has worked as president of the Punjab Anganwadi Workers' Union for 27 years and for a national-level union for the past 16 years.

"We have worked assiduously to get due respect for Anganwadi workers in society, besides fighting for the just causes of our workers," she said.

Kaur further said, "Today, I have been given the responsibility of heading the Istri Akali Dal and it is an honour for me. I will work to the best of my ability to become the voice of the state's women," she said.

On the occasion, Badal said, "I have known Hargobind ji for years. I have been impressed by her ability to secure justice for Anganwadi workers as well as (her) work to uplift women socially."

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief also expressed confidence that Kaur will take the party to the people with a renewed vigour.

