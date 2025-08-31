Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], August 31 (ANI): The anti-gangster task force of Punjab has apprehended two accused allegedly involved in a recent firing incident at a salon in Tarn Taran, police said on Sunday.

"In a major breakthrough against organized crime, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF), Punjab, in a joint operation with @TarnTaranPolice,apprehends two associates of Prabh Dassuwal - Gopi Ganshampur gang. The arrested accused - Gurpreet Singh @ Gandhi and Jaskaran @ Karan - are involved in a recent firing incident at a salon in Patti, #TarnTaran," Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the duo, were in touch with foreign-based Gangster Prabh Dassuwal, they carried out the firing on his directions for extortion and planed a sensational crime in Punjab, DGP added.

Police also recovered three .30 bore country-made pistols. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network, the officer addded. (ANI)

