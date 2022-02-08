Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 8 (ANI): Be it farmers' movement against the Centre to repeal the farm laws or the Punjab Assembly elections, the farmers like their tractor identity. Gurpreet Kotli, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate from the Giddarbaha Assembly constituency, campaigned for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election on his tractor on Tuesday.

Gurpreet Kotli campaigned for the election on his tractor in the Daula village of Giddarbaha. Kotli himself was asking for votes on a loudspeaker while driving the tractor. While speaking to ANI, Kotli said, "Tractor is the symbol of daily means of the farmer. with this, we do farming and through this just like we won Delhi, we will also end the corrupt parties' rule in Punjab."

A group of farmers who were instrumented in the abrogation of the three farm laws is contesting the Punjab Assembly election under the banner of the newly formed political party- Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM). However, this party has not registered itself yet with the Election Commission. As a result, different candidates from the SSM party would be contesting on different symbols. Gurpreet Kotli, the SSM candidate from the Giddarbaha Assembly constituency is contesting on 'pot' as an election symbol.

Gurpreet Kotli further said, "I have filed an affidavit addressing the common people where I have mentioned that if I win the election from Giddarbaha, my children will study in the government school, my family will get treatment in a government hospital and my entire property except my house will belong to the Giddarbaha people"

According to Kotli, the other political parties like the BJP, the Congress, the Akali, and the AAP should also declare the same. He added, "If the MLA's child studies in a government school, then the government school will get better. If his family goes to the government hospital for treatment, then the hospital system will improve. There will be test facilities, MRI, and CT scans." Kotli said that the government hospitals in Punjab are lying in very bad condition.

Speaking on the Punjab election, Gurpreet Kotli said, "There is the problem of road and drainage system but the government does not see it as a big issue. First, they build the road and then they come to do the drainage works. As a result, the roads are again pulled out and destroyed. If the system works properly, then such problems will automatically go away. If corruption ends, then everything will be fine."

Kotli said that the main issue in Punjab is the school and hospital. He would work for it if he wins the election. "India's biggest drug mafias are in Punjab and I have fought against it. When a kabaddi player was murdered by the opium smugglers, I fought them and got 32 people arrested. Many officers were also suspended in that case", said the Giddarbaha candidate.

Gurpreet Kotli has done MSc in Physics and has worked as a professor. When the farmers' movement started, he joined it and is now the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate from Gidderbaha. This seat under the Muktsar district is important as the Punjab Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is the sitting MLA from Gidderbaha in the Channi government. He is contesting for the third time after winning the seat for the last two consecutive elections. (ANI)

