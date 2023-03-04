Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 4 (ANI): Headquarters Special DG Border Security Force Western Command and Lions Club Mohali organized a "Blood Donation Camp" at BSF campus Lakhnaur, in association with PGI of Chandigarh to create awareness among the people about the importance of blood donation for saving human lives.

The camp was inaugurated by the Inspector General, Operations Sector of HQ SDG BSF(WC) JS Oberoi.

Also Read | NDPP-BJP Government Likely To Assume Office in Nagaland on March 7 After Retaining Power in the State by Winning 37 Seats.

Addressing the gathering, J S Oberoi lauded the efforts of BSF and Lions club Mohali to mobilise the masses for the noble cause.

He also exhorted the importance of every drop of blood in saving human lives. During the event, mementoes were also presented to the teams of Lions Club, Mohali and PGI, Chandigarh by the Chief Guest.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: School Teacher Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Classroom in Bapatla District (Watch Video).

The event saw enthusiastic participation by troops of BSF, wherein Officers, Subordinate officers and other ranks of the force donated blood with great zeal after proper screening/medical examination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)