Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 7 (ANI): BSF and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) conducted a well-coordinated, precise intelligence-based joint operation that led to the significant apprehension of three outlaws and the seizure of six pistols near an area adjacent to Khalsa College in Amritsar on Friday evening.

The operation was planned, based on specific input regarding an arms deal being conducted in an area near Khalsa College. Intelligent surveillance, strategic positioning and discreet movement tracking by the joint team of BSF and ANTF resulted in the successful apprehension of three criminals along with six pistols, six magazines, one scooty, one motorcycle and four mobile phones, according to the press release.

All the pistols were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape with iron rings attached to each. The apprehended delinquents are residents of Gate Hakima and Chehharta area of Amritsar. Further, the investigation is underway to ascertain the links of the apprehended criminals and their motives.

The swift and flawlessly coordinated action by BSF and ANTF Amritsar highlights the resolute of security forces in decimating any nefarious plans of anti-national elements to spread terror among the law-abiding residents.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a heroin packet from the Amritsar border in two separate recoveries, the BSF said in a press release on Friday.

"On Thursday, in the evening hours, a search operation by BSF troops led to the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in damaged condition from a farming field adjacent to Rattankhurd village. This morning, acting on a specific input, the BSF troops successfully recovered one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 531 grams from a farming field adjacent to Balve Dariya village in Amritsar," the BSF said in a press release.

The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and an iron ring was also found attached to the packet.

The BSF said that keen observation and swift action of BSF troops successfully seized this narcotics packet and rogue drone launched by Pakistani smugglers from across the border. (ANI)

