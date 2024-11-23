Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) AAP candidate Harinder Singh Dhaliwal was leading in the bypoll to Barnala assembly segment against his nearest rival the Congress' Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, the initial trend showed.

Dhaliwal was leading by 634 votes while BJP's Kewal Dhillon was in the third spot.

The counting of votes for the bypolls to Punjab's four assembly segments began at 8 am on Saturday.

Bypolls to Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala assembly segments took place on November 20. The bypolls were necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

