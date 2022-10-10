Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave nod to hike minimum wages of construction workers by Rs 715 per month.

A decision to this effect was taken by the chief minister while chairing a review meeting of the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board here, according to an official release.

The CM said minimum wages of unskilled workers have been hiked to Rs 9,907 from existing Rs 9,192 whereas that of semi-skilled have been enhanced to Rs 10,687 from Rs 9,972.

Likewise, he said wages of skilled workers have been increased to Rs 11,584 from Rs 10,869 and that of highly skilled workers have been hiked to Rs 12,616 from Rs 11,901.

Mann said the state government is committed to the wellbeing of every strata of society.

In another decision, the CM also gave a nod for starting a major drive to register workers with the board.

He said currently 5.30 lakh workers are registered with the board which needs to be enhanced up to minimum 15 lakh.

Mann asked the board to intensify the campaign by sending teams in villages, towns, labour chowks and construction sites.

Mann also launched “Punjab Kirti Sahayak” mobile app for facilitating labour and construction workers to get all their details through a single click.

“This app will revolutionise the working mechanism of the board by helping in ensuring greater efficiency in the registration of construction workers as well as by offering them benefits under the various schemes run by the board,” said Mann.

The construction workers may now get themselves registered with the board from anywhere and anytime, he added.

The app is bilingual, both in English and Punjabi. Hence, Punjabi construction workers will not face any language constraints.

Apart from registering themselves with the board and applying for various welfare schemes, the applicants may also apply for registration renewals, track the status of their applications and may also remove deficiencies in the required documents and that too quite swiftly.

