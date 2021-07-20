Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Citing a current demand of more than 2 lakh Covid vaccine doses for the second dose alone, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded 40 lakh more doses from the Centre on an urgent basis to inoculate the state's eligible population.

As per a release issued by the state government, the state was expecting 2.46 lakhs vaccines to arrive on Tuesday, but the Chief Minister, during a Covid review virtual meeting, noted that vaccine remains in short supply, having run out of Covishield vaccine and left with a mere 3500 Covaxin doses as of Monday.

"Punjab has already vaccinated more than 90 lakh eligible persons (nearly 37 per cent of the eligible population) and has been utilising the stock without any wastage," said the Chief Minister, adding that the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 75 lakh people in the state, while 15 lakh had got the second dose too.

"The Centre needs to arrange for immediate delivery to the state to meet the shortfall and enable inoculation of all those needing the second dose, while continuing with the vaccination of other eligible persons," said the Chief Minister.

Pointing out that the doses being supplied to private hospitals were getting wasted as people preferred to go to government hospitals for free inoculation, Health Secretary Hussan Lal informed the meeting that the state has sought diversion of the stocks from the private hospitals but had not received any response so far from the Centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)