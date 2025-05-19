Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday hosted meritorious students from the Class 10 and 12 of Punjab School Education Board and praised their achievements. He also spoke at length about education reforms, equal opportunities, and rural success stories in the state.

During the event, Mann congratulated the toppers, their parents, and teachers, saying, "I wholeheartedly congratulate all the students, parents, and teachers...your hard work has paid off."

He also appreciated those who missed the merit list by a few marks. "Many people stay behind by just a few marks, their names don't make it to the list, but I still extend my congratulations to all of them," he added.

Mann recalled his own past when he personally called toppers.

"Since I became famous in the field of performing arts, I used to ask journalists for toppers' numbers after results were announced and would personally call and congratulate the students as Bhagwant Mann. Some students wouldn't even believe it was really me...the same Bhagwant Mann from the CD, the custom Juggnu one," he shared.

He said that after becoming CM in 2022, he became more involved in the education sector. "Every result matters to me...whether it's education, health, employment percentages, the amount of investment in Punjab, development of roads, Mohalla Clinics, or closure of toll plazas," he said.

Mann had already planned the celebration ahead of time. "When I read in the newspapers that the results were to be announced soon, I had already decided that two days later, when the Class 10 results come out, we'll invite the children home, sit together, and serve them tea and snacks," he explained.

He said many students may have entered the CM's residence for the first time.

"I believe many of you are here for the first time because no one had ever invited people like this earlier. There used to be a distance between people and the authorities," he said.

Calling the students the "future lawyers, doctors, engineers, and leaders," Mann told them, "First of all, I want to congratulate you for taking another step forward toward your dreams, and then I want to congratulate your parents who gave you the opportunity to do so."

He proudly highlighted the success of girls in the board results. "I noticed that the top three ranks in Class 10 and 12 have been secured by girls," he said.

He also questioned the ranking system, stating, "I specifically asked the officials...if all three have scored 650 out of 650, then how is the first rank determined? They told me it's based on age. But for me, all three of you are rank one."

As per data shared by Mann, the Amritsar district topped with a pass percentage of 98.54%.

He said, "Out of 7,009 schools, 4,024 schools have had 100% pass results."

He also highlighted the achievements of sportspersons, saying, "Sixteen students who made it to the Class 10 merit list are also national or state-level players. A smart student excels in every field...academics, sports, and cultural activities. In Class 12, 26 students are national or state-level players; they must have received separate certificates for that."

Mann urged students to be passionate and determined. "When children fall in love with praise and success, it becomes a habit. Then it becomes a passion and only through passion can one achieve anything," he said.

He spoke about the importance of career guidance and said the Punjab government had taken initiatives in that direction.

"On behalf of the Punjab Government, we have taken the initiative to provide career guidance. You can consult with us. If you're interested in a particular field, we'll guide you on the challenges you may face, where institutions are located, and where you can find libraries," he promised.

The Punjab CM also said that village students were performing better than those in cities.

"In rural schools, 96.09% of students passed, while in urban areas, 94.71% passed. Village children work harder," he said.

He added, "These children from small towns and villages have done wonders. Our children lack no talent...all they need is one opportunity."

He gave examples of how children from villages succeeded in national-level competitions and even international careers.

"At Boeing, the company that makes aeroplanes, there are more than 200 engineers from Punjab, and 70% of them are from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana. They even celebrate GNE Day there. Similarly, 45% of Microsoft employees are Indians...out of those, 70-80% are Punjabis," he claimed.

He criticised the state of education in neighbouring Haryana. "I don't criticise others, but just yesterday I read in the newspaper that there are 18 schools in Haryana where every student failed in Class 12," he remarked.

Mann urged students to remain humble even in success. "Whenever I go to a Kabaddi tournament or any other event, I say in advance that whoever comes first will get my congratulations. But I also remind them...don't let success make you arrogant. Coming first is only possible because of those who came second and third. Without them, there would be no competition. We must walk together with everyone," he said.

He asked students not to get discouraged by failure. "Sometimes, when results don't match expectations, people get negative and start blaming themselves. At such times, remember...even a broken clock shows the correct time twice a day. If a dead object can be right twice in 24 hours, then we...who are alive...can be right many more times."

Mann compared success to flying high from a runway. "The runway only allows the plane to take off...the rest depends on the aircraft. Once it takes off, it soars high. But even then, the aircraft must remember the runway. No matter how successful you become, never forget your roots," he said.

He shared how he maintained his connection with his village. "I know everyone in my village by name. When I visit, I call them by their names. They're surprised that I still remember," he said.

He added, "I never ask for votes from my own village. If I need to ask my village for votes, then what kind of politics is that? I tell them...you help me by asking your relatives and friends in other places to vote for me. That's the reason for my victories...I don't fight alone, people fight alongside me."

He ended by acknowledging the role of parents and teachers in a child's success. "We can never be greater than our coaches, mentors, or teachers. We may grow taller as plants, but never in experience or symbolically. When a child succeeds, their parents and teachers are the happiest," he said.

Taking a swipe at political opponents, Mann said, "My opponents keep abusing me...they've lost their positions, what else will they do? You people have defeated all of them."

He concluded, "It's a matter of pride that our history is proof that we are a people who make sacrifices. When the country needs us, we stand by it. When food is needed, we head to the fields. Punjabis stand at the forefront if there's a movement to be led." (ANI)

