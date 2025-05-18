Mumbai, May 18: Police have arrested 21 persons after the security guards of a private company were assaulted by a group of people over a land dispute in central Mumbai, an official said on Sunday. One of the accused persons, who was carrying a "single-bore" rifle, allegedly opened fire at the guards, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday night in the Agripada area when some people allegedly used stones, sticks and chilli spray besides firearms to threaten the guards, he said. Mumbai Firing: Man Injured After Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire at His Car Near Diamond Garden Signal in Chembur, Police Begin Probe (Watch Videos).

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, attempt to murder and assault, and the Arms Act, he said. Police have arrested 21 persons in connection with the case, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

