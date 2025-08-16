Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday extended birthday wishes to former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Sharing an X post, Bhagwant Mann wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the revolutionary leader who gives a new direction to the country's politics and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, elder brother @ArvindKejriwal ji. May God always grant you good health and the strength to continue serving the people."

Also Read | Mumbai Landslide: 2 Dead in Landslide After Heavy Rains Trigger Deadly Landslide in Vikhroli; Flights, Trains Delayed (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal turned 57 today.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wished for Kejriwal's good health and success on the occasion.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Buried by Mistake After Body Swap at Palliative Care Centre in Kochi.

Staling posted on X, "Warm birthday greetings to @AamAadmiParty National Convenor Thiru. @ArvindKejriwal. Wishing you good health and success in your service to the people. May your leadership continue to strengthen the fight for the rights of common citizens."

Earlier today, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh also wished Arvind Kejriwal on the occasion and lauded him for his leadership.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to my friend, brother, and mentor, Arvind Kejriwal ji. May God keep you always healthy, strong, and steadfast...because your presence is not just that of a leader, but the hope of millions of common people. The hope of an educated, capable, and empowered India. Happy Birthday!" Manish Sisodia wrote on X.

Sanjay Singh wrote, "A leader forged in the furnace of struggles. A skilled leader who transforms the politics of caste and religion into the politics of schools and hospitals. A brother who faces every difficult moment with zeal and passion, heartfelt birthday wishes to @ArvindKejriwal ji."

AAP MP Raghav Chadha extended greetings and wrote, "Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji. May he be blessed with good health, happiness and a long life ahead."

Born on 16 August 1968 at Village Siwani in Hisar District of Haryana, Arvind Kejriwal became the youngest Chief Minister of Delhi when he was sworn in for the first time on December 28, 2013. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)