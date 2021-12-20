Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], December 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi laid foundation stones for a slew of development projects like Civil Hospital, Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Bus stand, among others worth Rs 87 crores in the Zira constituency of Ferozepur district on Sunday.

"Projects included Civil Hospital at Rs 50 crore, Administrative Complex at Rs. 12 crores, Bus stand at Makhu in Rs. 6.50 crore and an ITI to be named after Inderjit Singh Zira for Rs 12.50 crore and Sub Tehsil at Mallanwala for Rs. 5.85 crore," reads the official statement.

Also Read | Vivo Y55s 5G Smartphone With Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched; Price & Specifications.

"Chief Minister also announced Rs 1 crore for the stadium at Zira besides announcing Rs. 10 crores for the cleaning of Makhu drain. He also announced making the Numberdari system hereditary," it added.

In his address at Dana Mandi, the Chief Minister said that "now the political system has come out of the royal households and serving the people at their doorsteps thus leading towards the creation of a new and resurgent Punjab."

Also Read | iQoo Neo 5 SE To Be Launched in China on December 20, 2021; Features & Specifications.

As per the release, Chief Minister was honoured with the 'Vishwas-e-Punjab' title on the occasion.

"Severely attacking Captain Amarinder Singh, the Deputy Chief Minister S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the former Chief Minister took false oath on Gutka Sahib to root out drugs but instead colluded with the Shiromani Akali Dal whose leader Bikram Singh Majithia got the youth hooked to drugs. The Deputy Chief Minister further said that the ex-Chief Minister didn't take a single step for the welfare of farmers during his 4.5 years of rule and chose to be hand in glove with the same anti-farmer party BJP after being removed," reads the release.

Calling the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi People's CM, the MLA (Zira) Kulbir Singh Zira said that the Chief Minister has transformed the face of Punjab by undertaking development centric measures at a rapid pace. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)