Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 12 (ANI): Reiterating their firm commitment to help the flood-ravaged state, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Australia and New Zealand on Sunday assured full support and cooperation to the Mission Chardikala started by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

During a virtual meeting with NRIs from Australia and New Zealand, the Chief Minister commended the strong emotional and developmental bond that the NRIs share with the Indian diaspora. He said that these NRIs had carved a niche for themselves in these countries through hard work and dedication but had never forgotten their motherland.

Chief Minister Mann said that NRIs have always played a key role in the development of their villages and cities, in promoting sports, and in perpetuating the rich cultural heritage of the state.

The Chief Minister stated that this NRI Town Hall is an interactive virtual session designed to connect the Punjabi diaspora in Australia and New Zealand with the mission of Chardikala. He stated that the mission aims to gather global support for Punjab's relief and rehabilitation efforts, adding that NRIs can play a crucial role in the state's rebuilding exercise.

Chief Minister Mann showcased Punjab's resilience and highlighted the ongoing recovery projects to the NRIs and invited diaspora members to participate in the Rangla Punjab Fund through CSR and philanthropic contributions.

The Chief Minister informed the NRIs that the state recently witnessed floods of such magnitude that they will remain etched in public memory for generations. He said that the floods didn't just bring water, but they swept away millions of dreams, adding that it was one of the most horrifying tragedies in Punjab's recent history.

He emphasised that this is also Punjab's most significant test, but history has shown that the state always emerges stronger from every crisis.

The Chief Minister bemoaned that the floods have submerged over 2,300 villages, affected more than 2 million people, and destroyed crops across five lakh acres of land. Tragically, he said that around 60 lives were lost, and around seven lakh people were rendered homeless, adding that 3,200 government schools were damaged, 19 colleges reduced to rubble, 1,400 clinics and hospitals were ruined, 8,500 kilometres of roads were destroyed, and 2,500 bridges collapsed. He said that, according to initial estimates, the total damage amounts to approximately Rs 13,800 crore, although the actual figure may be even higher.

Apprising the NRIs about the Chardikala Mission, the Chief Minister said that it is an initiative aimed at supporting the welfare of flood victims in Punjab. He noted that several philanthropists have already come forward to support the Chardikala Mission. He said that Mission Chardikala is a global fundraising campaign which has been launched to raise funds for the state government's rehabilitation initiatives for the 2025 Punjab flood victims.

Reiterating the spirit behind the initiative, Chief Minister Mann said that just as Chardikala signifies the eternal Sikh spirit of strength and optimism in the face of adversity, Mission Chardikala is a call to action for all Punjabis worldwide to unite as one family during this time of unprecedented hardship. He expressed hope that more Punjabis across the globe will continue to contribute generously toward rebuilding the Punjab of their dreams. Assuring transparency and accountability, CM Mann reiterated that every penny collected will be spent judiciously for the welfare and rehabilitation of flood victims.

The Chief Minister said that Majha is the worst-affected area and now the rehabilitation process is going to start, adding that disbursement of relief cheques will start from tomorrow (Monday) from the funds of Rangla Punjab. He specifically thanks the youngsters, NGOs, and other Religious organisations who contributed to helping his fellow Punjabis. He bemoaned that even in this hour of grave crisis, some political parties shamelessly indulged in politics by blaming the state government, whereas Mexico and other parts of the world are facing the worst floods due to global warming. Chief Minister Mann stated that the entire opposition had targeted him solely for their vested political interests, which he found undesirable and unwarranted.

Urging the NRIs to become an integral part of the process to rebuild Punjab, the Chief Minister said that it is the need of the hour to give relief to the flood-affected people. He stated that the state government will ensure that relief is provided to the last person in the queue, adding that, as NRIs can't contribute to the CM Relief Fund, the state government has opened a new account, Rangla Punjab, to facilitate them. He stated that MPs also contribute more than Rs 20 lakh from the MPLAD Fund to the new fund, noting that some leaders have opposed this fund due to their vested interests.

Meanwhile, the NRI brethren who were connected with the Chief Minister from Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, and Auckland assured full support and cooperation to the state government for this noble cause. The NRI diaspora, comprising leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, business owners, representatives of Punjabi associations, and others, assured CM Mann that they would contribute generously to this mission. They also lauded the Chief Minister-led state government for making concerted efforts to restore life to normalcy in the flood-ravaged Punjab.

On the occasion, Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora and Sanjeev Arora, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Advisor to the Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Deepak Bali, and others were also present. (ANI)

