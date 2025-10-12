School Assembly News Headlines Today, 13 October 2025: Reading school assembly news headlines on a daily basis keeps students informed about the latest happenings in India and around the world. These updates cover major developments across national affairs, international relations, sports, entertainment, and business, which give students a well-rounded start to their day with awareness of current events shaping our world. From key stories influencing India’s political and economic landscape to notable global events, sports highlights, celebrity news, and market movements, this concise briefing ensures students stay informed and connected with what’s happening both nationally and internationally.

National News For School Assembly

Education Ministry Encourages Inclusion of UPI in Schools Under Digital Transformation Reforms for Fee Submission To Promote Ease of Living and Schooling

Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Elections 2025: BJP Announces Sat Pal Sharma, Rakesh Mahajan and Ghulam Mohammed Mir As Candidates for Polls

Fake Colgate Racket Busted in Gujarat After Counterfeit Eno and Sensodyne Crackdown in Delhi

EPFO 3.0 Rollout Faces Delay: ATM-Based PF Withdrawals Expected by January 2026 as CBT Meets on October 13 to Finalise Tech Upgrade, Pension Review

International News For School Assembly

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Patrick Herminie on His Victory in the Presidential Elections in Seychelles

PM Narendra Modi Meets Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei , Discusses AI Company’s Expansion Plans for Indian Market Amid Surge in Claude Code App

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits Uttar Pradesh’s Darul Uloom, Signals Stronger Ties With India

Donald Trump Directs US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth To Use Available Funds To Pay Troops Amid Government Shutdown

Sports News For School Assembly

Kuldeep Yadav Matches Johnny Wardle’s Record for Most Five-Wicket Hauls by a Left-Arm Wrist Spinner in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025

Rishabh Pant Shows Off Archery Skills, Team India Wicketkeeper Hits 'Bullseye' in Style While Recovering From Injury (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma Signs Crying Fan's Mumbai Indians Jersey on Sidelines of Training for IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series (Watch Video)

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners: Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Leads With Maximum Wins; Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao Bag Acting Honours – See Full List

Diane Keaton Dies at 79: ‘Annie Hall’ and ‘The Godfather’ Actress Passes Away in California – Reports

Kichcha Sudeep Trashes Rumours Claiming He May Play Antagonist in Simbu’s ‘Arasan’

Business News For School Assembly

RBI Launches Same-Day Cheque Clearing System To Boost Banking Efficiency; Funds To Be Credited Within 3 Hours From January 2026

NRI Remote KYC in Development: SEBI in Talks With UIDAI and RBI To Enable Remote Identity Verification, Eliminate Need for NRIs To Travel to India for Process

What Is Mappls App by MapmyIndia? Here’s All About the Made-in-India Navigation Platform Recently Used by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

