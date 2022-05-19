New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi and discussed several issues including national security and technology infrastructure to enhance border management services.

"Discussed demands of farmers, representation of Punjab in BBMB, stopping drones on the border, MSP on Basmati...border areas and security in Punjab. Home Minister assured to look into all demands," Punjab CM tweeted.

After the meeting, the Punjab CM also informed that the Centre will provide ten more companies of security forces to Punjab.

"I discussed several matters including issues of national security and technology infrastructure to enhance border management services. A total of 10 more companies of security forces will be provided by the Centre to Punjab," Mann told media persons.

Mann said he also requested Home Minister to provide anti-drone technologies to the Punjab government to tackle the smuggling of arms and ammunition as well as drugs.

"We requested anti-drone technology. He (Amit Shah) said that we will work together in regard to national security. Several other matters including the Basmati crop and Punjab quota issue in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) were also discussed," he added.

The chief minister also discussed ongoing farmers' protests near the Chandigarh- Mohali border, demanding a bonus on the wheat prices, with the Home Minister. (ANI)

