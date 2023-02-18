Jalandhar, February 18: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at Shakti peeth Sri Devi Talab Mandir and Sri Maha Lakshmi Mandir on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Saturday.

According to an official release, Mann said Mahashivratri inspires people to strive towards the pursuit of truth that leads to the ultimate consciousness epitomised by Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, HD Wallpapers, GIFs and SMS To Celebrate the Great Night of Lord Shiva.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Offers Prayers at Devi Talab Mandir, Maha Lakshmi Mandir

ਮਹਾਂ ਸ਼ਿਵਰਾਤਰੀ ਦੇ ਪਾਵਨ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਮੌਕੇ ਜਲੰਧਰ ਦੇ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਦੇਵੀ ਤਲਾਬ ਮੰਦਰ ਤੇ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਮਾਂ ਲਕਸ਼ਮੀ ਮੰਦਰ ਵਿਖੇ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਸੁਭਾਗਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਮਿਲਿਆ… ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਮਨ ਨੂੰ ਸਕੂਨ ਮਿਲਿਆ...ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤੀ ਤੇ ਚੜ੍ਹਦੀਕਲਾ ਲਈ ਕਾਮਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ...ਭਗਵਾਨ ਸ਼ਿਵ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਬਣਾਈ ਰੱਖਣ.... pic.twitter.com/Ytg71uaLoo — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 18, 2023

The festival lays stress on the values of piety, devotion, mutual love and harmony, known as the cornerstones of the great Indian civilization. Mann also performed pooja at Shivalay at Sri Maha Lakshmi temple and expressed hope that the festival will further strengthen the spirit of communal harmony and brotherhood in the state. This festival will usher in a new era of peace and goodwill amongst all sections of the society. Maha Shivratri 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Mahashivratri With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes on Lord Shiva Festival.

He also paid obeisance at the revered Shakti Peeth Sri Devi Talab Mandir. Mann said the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in the society will be maintained at every cost and will ever remain their top priority.

