Maha Shivratri 2023 will be observed on Saturday, February 18. It is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated to honour Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri refers to the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance called Tandava. Shivratri is observed in every month of the Hindu calendar. But once in a year, in late winter and before the arrival of summer, this night is known as Maha Shivratri. As you celebrate Maha Shivratri 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled Maha Shivratri wishes, Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 greetings, Maha Shivratri images, Maha Shivratri 2023 WhatsApp messages, Maha Shivratri HD wallpapers and Maha Shivratri SMS with your family and friends. When Is Maha Shivratri 2023? Know History, Significance, Rituals, and Celebrations of the Auspicious Festival Honouring Lord Shiva.

It is an important Hindu festival that marks the remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world. People celebrate this day by remembering Lord Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting, meditating on ethics and virtues such as honesty, non-injury to others, charity, forgiveness, and the discovery of Shiva. Social media is flooded with images and messages about Lord Shiva on this day. Here is a collection of Maha Shivratri 2023 wishes and greetings, Maha Shivratri WhatsApp messages, Maha Shivratri 2023 images, Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 HD wallpapers and Maha Shivratri SMS. From Kailasa Temple in Maharashtra to Kashi Vishwanath in UP; 5 Temples You Must Visit To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

According to the South Indian calendar, Maha Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Magha month and in other parts of India, it is observed on the 13th or 14th night of Krishna Paksha in the Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar. Wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri 2023!

