New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): After All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Harish Chaudhary as Punjab and Chandigarh in-charge, party leader Harish Rawat on Friday said that he is satisfied that Punjab Congress will progress on the path of development, adding that now he can focus on his new responsibility as Uttarakhand Congress campaign committee chairman.

He said, "Satisfied in knowing that Punjab Congress will go ahead on path of development and I can focus on my new responsibility as Uttarakhand Congress campaign committee Chairman. I was requesting party leadership for opportunity to do justice to Congress in my 'matrubhumi'."

Also Read | Congress To Contest All 40 Bihar Lok Sabha Seats in 2024 As Party Snaps Ties With RJD.

Harish Chaudhary, Rajasthan's revenue minister was the observer in charge of Punjab during the recent change of leadership where Captain Amarinder Singh was replaced by Charanjit Channi as chief minister.

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Punjab early next year.

Also Read | Amit Shah on 3-Day Maiden Visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Tomorrow Post Abrogation of Article 370.

Harish Rawat had been requesting the party leadership to relieve him from Punjab Congress in-charge duty as he wanted to focus on plans for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)