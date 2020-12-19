By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): It was a riot of colours on Saturday morning in front of a tent at Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against the three recently enacted farm laws for the last 24 days.

This as hundreds queued up to tie turbans of all hue and colour -- green, blue, saffron, yellow and so on -- before participating in langar, albeit for the first time at the Singhu border since the beginning of the protest.

It was not just Sikhs who queued up to get fresh turbans, but also those who wished to wear them in solidarity with the protesters.

The initiative at the Delhi-Haryana border has been started by a group of volunteers from Punjab.

"Our pride is turban, so we are promoting it and teaching people how to tie it. We are giving turbans for free, even to the enthusiasts who want to wear them," Baljinder Singh, one of the volunteers, told ANI here.

Explaining the significance of the turban in the farmers' protest, Baljinder said the "pagdi" stands for rights and dignity. "There is a popular song in Punjab, Pagdi sambhal jatta, which is a clarion call for the fight for our rights and protecting our dignity."

A fellow volunteer from Jalalabad, Rachukaladia, said they started the turban langar service this morning. "Numerous people came today. The service will continue."

Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

