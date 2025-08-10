Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], August 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that Punjab is the first state in the country to deploy anti-drone systems at the international border. He said the move aims to curb the increasing challenges posed by drone-based smuggling activities across the border.

Mann said this after he, along with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, launched the 'Baaj Akh'- Anti Drone System (ADS) on Saturday at Tarn Taran.

"To strengthen border security and tackle the challenges posed by drone-based smuggling, nine anti-drone units are being set up along the international border. The Chief Minister said that an amount of Rs 51.4 crore is being spent on these units," he said.

Chief Minister Mann said that under the 'War Against Drugs (Yudh Nasheyan Virud)' campaign, Punjab has today launched a battle to stop drug smuggling from across the border. He said that Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan, which is considered one of the most sensitive zones for the smuggling of narcotics and weapons.

He said that although the country's armed forces and BSF have already been using such systems, Punjab is the "first state in the country to deploy anti-drone systems at the international border."

He said that the anti-drone system will give a strong response to drug smugglers from across the border, adding that anti-national elements always use technology for anti-social activities. Mann said that the enemies of the country have turned drones into weapons to destroy Punjab's youth, and drones are being used for drug smuggling from across the border, a statement said.

Extending congratulations to the security forces, the Chief Minister lauded them for working tirelessly to stop this cross-border drug trafficking. He said that in 2024, a total of 283 drones loaded with heroin, weapons, and ammunition were seized, adding that in 2025, so far, 137 drones have already been recovered. Mann said that the anti-drone system will be deployed along the border from Pathankot to Fazilka as a Second Line of defence.

The Chief Minister said that with this, any drone entering the state through the border can be immediately neutralised. He said that the Second Line of Defence refers to the deployment of the Punjab Police in the border districts, who work behind the BSF stationed at the international border. Mann said that the anti-drone systems will assist the security forces in combating the smuggling of drugs and weapons.

The Chief Minister said that these systems will be deployed at those specific border points where high drone activity has been observed. He stated that previously, Punjab Police lacked a system to neutralise drones, but now they have become capable. Mann said that the anti-drone system is equipped to accurately detect the drone's position and its ground control stations.

CM said that these systems come with automated alert technology, which immediately notifies authorities upon detecting drone movement, thus eliminating the need for manual monitoring. He said that to ensure the successful implementation of this advanced system, coordination will be maintained with BSF, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army, and other agencies.

CM Mann said that the anti-drug curriculum has already been introduced in Schools under 'War Against Drugs' campaign with an aim to make 8 lakh students aware of the menace of drugs.

CM said that Punjab's war against drugs has now reached a crucial stage, and as part of the third phase of the state government's campaign "Yudh Nashean De Virudh" (War Against Drugs), a special syllabus has been introduced in all government schools for students from classes 9 to 12.

He said that through this syllabus, 8 lakh students from 9-12 classes will be made aware of the dangers of drug abuse and encouraged to stay away from narcotic substances. Mann said that this anti-drug program will involve 3,658 schools, and renowned scientists will also take part in raising awareness among students.

The Chief Minister said that the drug menace was deliberately spread in the state after 2009 through a "conspiracy backed by political leaders." However, he said that his government has taken a tough stance against this menace through meticulous planning, putting even high-profile offenders behind bars. Mann said that those who were hand in glove with the drug smugglers and who patronised them during their heydays of power are today behind bars.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, DGP Gaurav Yadav and others were also present. (ANI)

