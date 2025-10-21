Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 21 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the Udaipur market and participated in Diwali celebrations, praising the efforts of the people in decorating the market.

Speaking to mediapersons, he extended Diwali greetings, and he described the decoration as people's efforts to show a new side of Udaipur to the tourists.

"A very happy Diwali to the people of Udaipur. Their efforts to decorate this city are commendable and is an effort to show a new side of Udaipur to the tourists..." said Kataria.

On the occasion of Diwali, Udaipur was adorned with decorations, which depicted various themes, including the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple of Ayodhya.

As the entire nation celebrates Diwali, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. During the festivities, he inaugurated a Light and Sound Show that showcased stories from the Shiva Purana and highlighted the glorious events of Avantika, focusing on Rudra Sagar.

Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also extended Diwali greetings to all the devotees.

"Today, in the courtyard of Baba Mahakal, a Light and Sound Show was inaugurated with great joy. This show is displayed on Rudra Sagar and narrates the stories from the Shiva Purana to the glorious events of Avantika, enhancing devotees' knowing of their cultural heritage and strengthening their devotion to Lord Mahakal. Additionally, a new dimension has been added with the introduction of Sri Anna, specifically Sri Anna Laddu, as prasad... Heartfelt congratulations to all devotees on these developments and once again, best wishes for the auspicious festival of Diwali..." Yadav told ANI.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma celebrated Diwali by lighting lamps at his residence on Monday. The Rajasthan Chief Minister prayed to Maa Lakshmi with his family. He also visited the Rajarajeshwari Temple to seek blessings.

"On the auspicious occasion of the holy festival of Deepawali during the festival of lights, the Chief Minister lit a lamp at the Chief Minister's residence and performed the formal worship of Mother Lakshmi Ji along with his family. At the same time, he worshipped and prayed to Mata Rani at the Rajarajeshwari Temple and sought her blessings," said Bhajanlal Sharma on X. (ANI)

