Fazilka (Punjab) [India], August 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal launched an anti-drug curriculum for school students under the ongoing "War Against Drugs" campaign, stated a release.

The syllabus, aimed at educating over eight lakh students from classes 9 to 12 across 3,658 government schools, marks a critical phase in Punjab's fight against narcotics.

Also Read | Indian Embassy in Dublin Issues Advisory Amid Reported Rise in Attacks on Indians in Ireland, Urges Nationals To Stay Vigilant.

Calling it a "new chapter" in the battle against drugs, Kejriwal emphasised the importance of educating the youth early.

"This initiative will soon serve as a model for other states. The youth must resist peer pressure and reject drugs at the first step," he said.

Also Read | ECI Fact Checks Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims; Presents Data, Timelines and Procedural Evidence To Counter LoP's Accusations.

The curriculum includes 35-minute sessions held every two weeks for 27 weeks, incorporating documentaries, quizzes, posters, and interactive modules. The focus will be on busting myths about drugs, strategies to say no, and building resilience against peer pressure. Scientists and mental health professionals will also contribute to the program.

Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the state's aggressive crackdown on drug trafficking under the "Yudh Nashean De Virudh" campaign.

Over 15,000 drug traffickers have been jailed, more than 1,000 kg of heroin seized, and properties of drug lords demolished. "Notorious drug dealers, once shielded by political figures, are now behind bars thanks to this honest government," he added, slamming rival parties for their past complicity.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoed these sentiments, blaming previous regimes for fostering the drug problem in Punjab.

"They ruined our youth while living luxuriously and protecting smugglers. But today, schoolchildren--who don't even vote--are at the centre of our policy, showing we're here for the future," said CM Mann.

He also announced steps taken to rehabilitate former addicts and provide them with skills and dignity.

"Gyms and playgrounds are being built in every village to engage youth constructively," he added. A WhatsApp helpline (9779100200) has been launched for citizens to report drug-related activity anonymously.

Mann vowed to continue legal proceedings against those involved in the drug trade, including senior political figures.

"We will ensure exemplary punishment for those who devastated generations for profit," he said, referring to past ministers allegedly linked to drug cartels.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia praised Punjab's lead role in education reform and anti-drug efforts. "Now, children from Punjab will lead the nation in saying no to drugs," he said, noting that the syllabus will soon be introduced in private schools as well.

Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains highlighted the transformation in Punjab's education system and stated that the syllabus would play a key role in eradicating drugs from the state.

"The roots of this crisis lie in the Akali-BJP regime, but the AAP government is committed to uprooting it completely," Bains said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)