India News | Punjab Govt Notifies Voluntary Disclosure Scheme for Unapproved Water Connection

Chandigarh [India], June 15 (ANI): The Punjab government on Sunday notified Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS) for the consumers having unapproved water connection in rural areas of the state.

Under this scheme, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department of the state will offer an opportunity to consumers, for voluntary disclosure and free of cost regularisation of their unapproved connection.

Addressing the media, Razia Sultana, Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation, said that the scheme will be formally launched on June 15 and the last date to apply under VDS will be July 15. People can also apply for the new connections during this period.

The minister said that the department has planned to conduct a third-party comprehensive household survey of all the rural households in Punjab from July onwards. During the survey, if any consumer is found with unapproved connection after the closure of VDS, their connection will be disconnected and charges will be collected from them towards unapproved usage of water in the past.

The minister added, "We are hopeful of getting huge response from the citizens with regard to this scheme. The launch of this scheme is a significant step towards Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) launched by Centre in partnership with the states, to enable every household in villages to have Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC)." (ANI)

