Students getting thermally scanned at a government school in Amritsar before entering into classrooms

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab government allowed the reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 & 12 from Monday after complying with the instructions of the health department and with COVID-19 protocols in place.

"We're calling students in a staggered manner. Almost all of our staff is fully vaccinated," said Principal, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Amritsar.

"There are nearly 1,600 students in the school, but the school administration is allowing only 15 students per class. The school has been following Covid-19 protocols like sanitization of the school before calling the students.

"Students hands have been sanitized before allowing them in the classrooms and it has been made compulsory for teachers and students to wear masks," said the principal of a government school.

"The teachers have been given two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines and have been advised that if a student is not feeling well, then she or he should be sent home after giving medical aid," added the principal.

Students were quite happy after coming to school since they were stuck at home and were facing problems due to online education.

"I want that the school never get closed as our studies were disrupted. Since the school administration has made sure that all the safety arrangements are at its place for the students, so it is a good thing", said Simranjeet Kaur, a class 12th student at the school.

"It's been four months since we have entered the school. I hope that the school never get closed as it is 10th standard, a board class and one has to focus alot in a board class," said Komal, another student.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on July 20 ordered the reoepning of schools for classes 10, 11, 12 from July 26, subject to conditions. (ANI)

