Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that after giving more than 29,000 government jobs to youths in the last one year, the state government will now ensure 2.77 lakh jobs to them in the private sector.

Mann said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the AAP government has so far provided more than 29,000 jobs to the youths in various departments of the state government.

He claimed that it is a record as none of the previous governments have given so many jobs to youths, especially in the first year of their tenure.

According to an official statement, Mann said that merit and transparency have been the twin pillars on the basis of which job opportunities have been given to the youths across the state.

With this, the state government is making strenuous efforts to generate new jobs in the private sector also, he said.

"So far, due to the massive efforts made by the state government, an investment worth around Rs 48,000 crore has been roped in for Punjab," Mann said.

The chief minister said these jobs will give a major boost to economic activity in Punjab besides making the youth an active partner in the socio-economic growth of the state.

He said that the major thrust of the state government is to reverse the trend of brain drain in the state and the youth no longer need to go abroad in search of jobs because the Punjab government will provide them lucrative jobs here.

On Thursday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Mann and Haryana AAP leaders, while addressing a gathering during "Tiranga Yatra" in Jind district, had said, “In Delhi, we have given jobs to 12 lakh youths. In Punjab, nearly 30,000 government jobs have so far been given while arrangements are being made to give 3 lakh more jobs in the private sector.”

