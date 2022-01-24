Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 24 (ANI): Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday in a drugs case.

The SAD leader was booked by Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

Also Read | Haryana: 26-Year-Old Woman Molested in Bus, One Arrested.

Majithia had earlier slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Congress state ministers alleging a "conspiracy" to frame him to save themselves.

He previously served as a minister in the Punjab government. (ANI)

Also Read | Realme 9 Pro Price in India & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)