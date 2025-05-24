New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chief Ministers of different states at the NITI Aayog meeting held at the Bharat Mandapan here on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma were among the Chief Ministers who met PM Modi at the meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council here.

PM Modi chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, earlier today.

It was attended by Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors representing 24 States and 7 UTs. This year's theme was Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047. The meeting commenced with a minute of silence in the remembrance of the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Prime Minister said that it is the aspiration of every Indian for the country to be a Viksit Bharat. It is not the agenda of any party but the aspiration of 140 crore Indians. He observed that if all States work together towards this goal, then we will make stupendous progress. He also said that we should commit that every State, every city, every village will be developed, and then Viksit Bharat will be achieved much before 2047.

PM Modi said that India has emerged among top five economies of the world and 25 crore have escaped poverty. He emphasised that India needs to increase the speed of this transformation. He encouraged States to leverage their manufacturing strengths. He said that the Government of India has announced the Manufacturing Mission.

The Prime Minister observed that Global investors are hugely interested in India. He encouraged the States to utilise this opportunity and make it easy for investments. Citing recent trade agreements with UAE, UK and Australia, he said States should utilise it to the optimum.

Emphasizing on skilling, Prime Minister said that NEP gives emphasis on Education and Skill. He said States must plan for various skills which are attuned to modern technologies like AI, Semiconductor, 3D printing. He said that we can become the Skill Capital of the world because of our demographic dividend. Prime Minister said that a Rs 60,000 crore scheme for skilling has been approved by GoI. States must focus on modern training infrastructure and rural training hubs to enhance Skilling.

PM cited cyber security as a challenge as well as an opportunity. Hydrogen and Green Energy were emphasised by him as arenas of immense potential and opportunities.

PM said that G20 Summit helped India to be recognised as a global tourist destination but States should leverage the opportunity. He urged the States to develop at least one tourist destination of global standards and expectations. He said that 25-30 such tourist destinations can be created across India.

PM observed that India is urbanising rapidly. He asked the States to make cities the engine of sustainability and growth and urged them to focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He noted that a Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund is being created for seed money.

PM emphasised on the huge strength of India's Nari Shakti. He urged to change laws for women so that they can join the growth trajectory. He observed that there should be reforms in public and private sectors for working women with focus on their ease of working. (ANI)

