Belagavi , May 24: A 24-year-old pregnant woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Belagavi district, marking the first confirmed case in the area, district health officials said on Saturday. District Health Officer Eshwar Gadad urged the public not to panic. "As there is a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, one case has been reported in Belagavi. All necessary testing and surveys are being conducted regularly," he said while speaking to reporters. He added that three primary and eight secondary contacts of the patient have all tested negative.

"We are taking all precautionary and preventive measures. Field staff have been trained, and surveys are ongoing in the affected area." Officials have advised vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, infants, pregnant women, and people with co-morbidities, to avoid large gatherings and follow COVID-19 precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. "As of now, there is no panic situation," Gadad added. "If there is a rise in cases, we are fully prepared." COVID-19 Cases in India: First Coronavirus Patient Reported in NCR; 55-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive in Noida.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said 35 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state this year, with a slight increase in the last 15 days. "There is no alarming situation. There has been a slight increase in COVID cases. In our state, this year we have had 35 cases of COVID. We have seen a slight increase in the last 15 days, and we have a technical advisory committee which met yesterday and issued an advisory to our people that those who have got severe acute respiratory illnesses should get themselves tested," the health minister told reporters in Bengaluru. COVID-19 Alert: 9-Month-Old Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru, Patient in Stable Condition.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as of May 19, India has 257 active COVID-19 cases, most of which are mild and require no hospitalisation. The country continues to monitor respiratory illnesses through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the ICMR.

