Chandigarh, Aug 26 (PTI) Punjab Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday launched a campaign to make areas falling in 12 municipal corporations clean and green.

The campaign, "Mera Shehar, Mera Maan", was launched at a programme in Mohali district after which the minister inspected the cleanliness of the sewerage, roads and parks.

Nijjar said the campaign aims at making cities clean and green while creating awareness about sanitation.

Nijjar said the community participation is essential to make any campaign successful.

He said under the campaign, various activities involving all stakeholders will be executed on every Friday in one or two wards.

Officials will visit wards in advance according to the programme to implement the activities so that the required manpower along with the equipment is available on the scheduled day, he said.

Nijjar said people, community leaders, NGOs/socio-religious organisations and local politicians will also be involved.

