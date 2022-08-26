Mumbai, August 26: In a shocking incident, a newborn girl child was flung to death in West Bengal's Howrah. The incident took place barely half an hour after the girl child was born. Police officials said that the newborn child was flung to death from the balcony of a third-floor flat at a highrise building in Howrah. It came to light when locals on the Cows Ghat Road in Howrah, found the baby.

Shockingly, the newborn child was stashed in a cloth bag on the road with blood all around her body and the bag. According to a report in the Times of India, the police officials are questioning the grandmother of the baby, who was present in the flat when the incident took place. Mumbai: Couple Abduct 3-Year-Old Boy From Nalasopara Railway Station; Arrested by Police (Watch Video).

As per reports, the grandmother of the baby was present in the flat along with her 15-year-old daughter. Cops said that the elderly woman has been changing her statements every time. In her statement to the police, the woman claimed that the child was stillborn, while later she said that she and a quack had flung the girl child in order to avoid social stigma. The incident took place when the newborn child's grandfather wasn't at home. The quack is at large, a police officer said.

An officer privy to the investigation said that the 15-year-old girl student, who had got pregnant was kept with her relatives before she was brought home again. A neighbour said, "We could hear the muffled cry of the student from inside her home while her mother used to shout all day at her." UP Shocker: Pizza Delivery Boy Shot at for Not Accepting Torn Rs 200 Note in Shahjahanpur, Critical.

After the incident, the police sent the newborn child's body for postmortem. The teenager, who was in a critical state was admitted to Howrah district hospital after cops found her bleeding on the bed after the delivery. Praveen Tripathi, Howrah police commissioner said, "We have identified the person behind the crime and will take legal action against the person."

