Kapurthala, Jan 23 (PTI) Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet Singh launched an aggressive campaign for his son Rana Inder Partap Singh who is contesting the state assembly elections as an Independent candidate against ruling Congress's nominee Navtej Singh Cheema.

The Cabinet minister started campaigning for Inder Partap from Bussowal, the native village of Cheema, on January 21, claiming that his son would be elected by the voters of Sultanpur Lodhi seat.

Rana Gurjeet campaigned for Inder Pratap in villages falling under the constituency on Sunday.

Four Punjab Congress leaders, including Cheema, on Tuesday shot off a letter to party's national president Sonia Gandhi, seeking Rana Gurjeet's expulsion from the party alleging that he was "weakening" it ahead of the assembly polls.

The Congress has fielded the minister from Kapurthala constituency.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, the minister said he decided to campaign for his son after the four Congress leaders wrote to Gandhi and added that it was also his moral responsibility to favour Inder Partap.

Rana Gurjeet threw an open challenge to the four leaders asking them to campaign against him in Kapurthala segment from where he is seeking re-election as the Congress nominee.

Asked if there had been any action by the party high command for campaigning against Cheema, Rana Gurjeet said he had not received any show cause notice over it.

He claimed that he was going to write to Gandhi to expel Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Congress and change his ticket from Bholath constituency, raking up the issue of the Enforcement Directorate's action against Khaira last year in connection with a money laundering case.

The Congress leaders wrote the letter to Gandhi after Inder Pratap decided to contest as an Independent from Sultanpur Lodhi as the party fielded Cheema from the constituency.

The letter was written by Cheema, Jalandhar North legislator Avtar Singh Junior, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and former MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

