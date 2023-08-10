Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 10 (ANI): Punjab Police have recovered 12 kg Heroin and arrested three persons and in an intelligence-based operation on Thursday.

It is been said that the accused was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and were on their way to deliver the consignment.

"In an intelligence-based operation, @AmritsarRPolice has recovered 12 Kg of Heroin and arrested 3 accused. The accused were on their way to deliver the consignment. The accused have been in touch with #Pakistan based smugglers,” tweeted Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab Police.

An FIR under Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is registered at Lopoke police station.

“@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to making our state drug-free as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann,” said DGP, in another tweet.

Further investigation is underway to find out forward and backward linkages in the case. (ANI)

