Chandigarh/Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], August 6 (ANI): In one of the biggest heroin seizures of this year, Punjab Police have busted two separate cross-border drug smuggling rackets with the arrest of four drug traffickers after recovering 77.8kg heroin in total and three pistols from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday. Both the intelligence-led operations were executed by the Counter Intelligence Ferozepur.

Divulging details of the first operation, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "Following reliable inputs about a large heroin consignment, Police teams from Counter Intelligence Ferozepur under the supervision of AIG SSOC Ferozepur Lakhbir Singh laid nakabandi and arrested two persons, when they were coming on their motorcycle after retrieving the consignment."

Those arrested have been identified as Gagga Gill alias Gagan alias Kali of village Bare Ke in Ferozepur and Veer Singh alias Veeru of village Muhar Sona in Fazilka. Police teams have recovered 41.8Kg heroin and three pistols including two 9mm pistols along with four magazines and 100 cartridges, and one .30 bore zigana along with two magazines and 15 cartridges from their possession. A case has been registered under sections 21 (C) and 29 of the NDPS Act and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station SSOC Fazilka in this regard.

In another intelligence-based operation, the DGP said, "Police teams from Counter Intelligence Ferozepur arrested Jasbhinder Singh alias Bhinda and Jagdeep Singh alias Bhuchar, both residents of village Deep Singh Wala in Faridkot after recovering a cache of 36Kg heroin from their possession when they were coming on their motorcycle after retrieving the consignment. A separate case has been registered under sections 21(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station SSOC Fazilka."

“These modules were actively involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling in Punjab in a big way,” added DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP Internal Security RN Dhoke said that the police teams are investigating backward and forward linkages in both cases to find out the role of other people involved in this case including the Pak-based sender of this consignment. More arrests are expected in the coming days, he added. (ANI)

