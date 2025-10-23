Chandigarh/Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], October 23 (ANI): The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Hoshiarpur Police, has apprehended Krishan Gopal, a resident of Village Baincha in Hoshiarpur, along with his son Keshav in connection with the targeted shooting took place at Jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Police teams have recovered a .32 calibre pistol along with live cartridges from their possession and also impounded their motorcycle, according to a release.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested duo were involved in a targeted shooting at Ganpati Jewellers, Hoshiarpur, which took place on October 18, 2025. He said two assailants on motorcycles opened fire on the premises. Following the attack, the shop owner received a threatening call from an unknown foreign number, demanding Rs 20 lakh in extortion, he added.

A case FIR no. 170 was registered under sections 336, 324(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur. The DGP said that further investigations are on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF said that the following the attack at Jewellery shop, police teams from AGTF and Hoshiarpur district police under the supervision of DIG AGTF Sandeep Goel and SSP Hoshiarpur Sandeep Malik jointly conducted human and technical investigations in this case and successfully identified the suspects.

Acting swiftly, teams from AGTF Punjab and Hoshiarpur Police, intercepted the suspects-- Krishan Gopal and Keshav-- at village Mehdoodpur in Hoshiarpur, where they resorted to indiscriminate firing on police party in order to escape but were overpowered after a brief exchange of fire. The police teams were led by SP (Investigation) Parminder Singh, Incharge CIA Hoshiarpur Gurpreet Singh and Incharge AGTF Chander Mohan.

In this regard, a fresh case FIR no. 172 has been registered under sections 109, 221, 132 and 3(5) of BNS and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur. (ANI)

