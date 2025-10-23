Patna, October 23: The Opposition Mahagathbandhan will release its joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28 in Patna, sources in the alliance told ANI on Thursday. Sources said that Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will also begin their campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28, after the Chhath Puja festival.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will address joint rallies before the first Phase of voting and, after that, for the seats in the second Phase of voting, they added. Earlier in the day, Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Leaders Mock Grand Alliance As Tejashwi Yadav Named CM Face.

"Everyone should be worried (about the situation in the country). This is why I can say that, after consulting Kharge ji, Rahul ji, and others sitting here, Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate for this election. He is a young person. He has a long future and the public will support him," Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said at a press conference in Patna. Gehlot, named as Senior Election Observer by the AICC, said that people of Bihar want change as they struggle with multiple issues, including unemployment. He said that the way the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the centre was operating was a "threat to democracy."

"It is obvious to get worried about the condition of the country and the state. The situation is serious. The way the NDA government operates is a threat to democracy. There is polarisation. Nobody knows in which direction the country is heading. If you criticise, you are sent to jail - it doesn't matter if you are a journalist or activist. It is our responsibility to keep in mind what the country wants. The country is watching Bihar. The issue of unemployment remains. People want change," he added. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: INDIA Bloc Declares Mukesh Sahani As Deputy CM Face (Watch Videos).

Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikasheel Insaan Pary, has been named as the Deputy CM nominee from the Mahagathbandhan. The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

