Did PM Narendra Modi Appeal Citizens To Invest INR 21,000 To Earn up to INR 3,50,000 per Month While Promoting an Investment Platform? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video

Mumbai, October 23: A video going viral on social media allegedly shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting an investment platform. The viral clip shows PM Narendra Modi appealing to citizens to invest INR 21,000 and earn up to INR 3,50,000 per month. "Paid Taxes? Now the government pays you INR 3,50,000 per month!" the overlay text on the social media post read. Another overlay text said that citizens can get their taxes back by just activating the investment platform for INR 21,000. So what did PM Narendra Modi say in the video?

The viral video begins with PM Modi addressing the nation and saying that he is talking to them as a friend. As the video moves further, the viral clip shows PM Narendra Modi speaking about an initiative called "Quantum AI platform". The Indian Prime Minister further says that the initiative was developed with the help of experts, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The video also shows PM Modi saying that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke to Pichai to use the "Quantum AI platform" technology for all Indians. "This technology is with us now," PM Modi adds. So, is the video of PM Narendra Modi promoting an investment platform genuine or fake? Scroll below to know more. Did an Indian Army Patrol Vehicle Get Ambushed in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Did PM Narendra Modi Promote an Investment Platform? PIB Says Viral Clip Is Digitally Manipulated Fake Video

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो प्रसारित हो रहा है, जिसमें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को एक निवेश प्लेटफ़ॉर्म का प्रचार करते हुए दिखाया गया है। वीडियो में प्रधानमंत्री को नागरिकों से ₹21,000 निवेश कर प्रति माह ₹3,50,000 तक कमाने की अपील करते हुए दिखाया गया है।#PIBFactCheck ❌ यह… pic.twitter.com/5SlypR7Ekk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 23, 2025

A fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the viral clip of PM Narendra Modi is a digitally manipulated fake video. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PIB asked people not to fall victim to such scams. "Beware of such videos promoting investment platforms or products," the post read. Furthermore, PIB called the viral video of PM Narendra Modi promoting an investment platform fake. Congress Shares Video of Overcrowded Trains Amid Chhath Puja Travel Chaos; Railway Ministry Fact-Checks Clip, Says Footage Is From Previous Years.

An overlay text on PIB's post asked people to be aware of such AI-generated fake videos, which are being shared on social media. Hence, the alleged claim that PM Narendra Modi promoted an investment platform is not true. As clarified by PIB, the viral clip showing the Indian Prime Minister asking citizens to invest INR 21,000 and earn up to INR 3,50,000 per month is a digitally manipulated fake video. Citizens are advised not to fall for such scams.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : PM Narendra Modi is promoting an investment platform and appealed people to invest INR 21,000 to earn up to INR 3,50,000 per month. Conclusion : PIB said that the alleged video showing PM Narendra Modi promoting an investment platform is a digitally manipulated fake clip. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2025 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).