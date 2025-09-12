Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI): In a major intelligence-led operation, the Counter-Intelligence unit of Amritsar Police successfully dismantled a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module linked to Pakistan, officials said on Friday.

According to the Director General of Punjab police, five operatives were apprehended, and authorities recovered six sophisticated pistols, including Glock and Px5 models, 1 kilogram of heroin, and Rs 6 lakh in drug money.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police wrote, "In an intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence, #Amritsar dismantles a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module linked to Pakistan and apprehends five operatives and recover six sophisticated pistols (including Glock & Px5), 1 Kg Heroin, and Rs 6 lakh drug money."

Punjab police further added, "Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were acting under the directions of Pak-based handlers and were supplying these weapons to criminals and gangsters in Punjab to fuel unlawful activities."

"An FIR under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act has been registered at PS State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to expose and dismantle the entire network, including its backward and forward linkages," the DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

Punjab Police said that it remains resolute in dismantling narco-terror and organised crime networks to safeguard the state.

Earlier, Fazilka Police uncovered a cross-border weapon smuggling module linked to Pakistan, the DGP of Punjab said.

According to the top police official, Fazilika Police while acting on a tip off arrested two persons who were backed by foreign-based handlers.

18 pistols, 1847 cartridges and 42 magazines. Further investigation is underway to trace forward & backwards linkages, identify all members involved, and unravel the entire smuggling network, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

Earlier this week, Punjab Police had busted a Pakistan-backed international drug smuggling cartel operating in the state with the arrest of two key traffickers and the recovery of 12.1 kilograms of heroin.

The breakthrough came after a two-week-long, source-based operation by Faridkot Police under the ongoing "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign initiated on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested traffickers were part of a larger cross-border network and had direct links with Pakistan-based smugglers. (ANI)

