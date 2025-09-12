Pithoragarh, September 12: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 rocked Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Friday at 04:22 pm, as per the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the Earth's crust. "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 12/09/2025 16:22:09 IST, Lat: 30.03 N, Long: 80.69 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," NCS said in an 'X' post.

Further details are awaited.

Continuous flash floods and rainfall in Uttarakhand follow the earthquake. Earlier on September 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced financial assistance of Rs 1200 crore for Uttarakhand after he held a meeting in Dehradun, reviewing the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken due to damage caused by the flood situation in the state. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir After 5.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Afghanistan (Watch Video).

PM Modi emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office PMO. Earthquake in Bhutan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Region; No Casualties Reported.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under "Special Project'' submitted by the Government of Uttarakhand for the reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods. The Union Government has already sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Uttarakhand to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered, the release added. PM Modi expressed his condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives in the natural calamity and stated that the Union Government will work closely with the State Governments at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

