Sangrur (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old wanted gangster and seized four weapons, ammunition and a stolen car from his possession after a 15-kilometre long hunt in the Sunam area of the Sangrur district.

The gangster was identified as Jaspreet Babbi, according to the police statement.

"Babbi was in touch with members of Ajaib Khan gang presently lodged in Sangrur Jail with whom he had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate rival gangsters Mani Sheron and Feteh Nagri," the Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said, citing preliminary investigations.

The SSP also said that secret information about the gangster's presence was received following which a team of CIA Sangrur laid a trap and chased him around 12-15 kilometers in Sunam area earlier this morning.

"Babbi was travelling alone in a stolen Hyundai Verna car and though the gangster initially resisted but we arrested him without any exchange of fire," the SSP further said.

Babbi was active in criminal activities for the last 11 years and was wanted in 17 criminal cases of extortion, murder, loot and theft registered against him in different police stations of Sangrur, Bathinda and Patiala. (ANI)

