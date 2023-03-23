Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 23 (ANI): On what transpired at Nangal Ambian Gurudwara from where Amritpal Singh fled with his aides, SSP Jalandhar Rural, Swarandeep Singh said fugitive Amritpal and his aides hid in a gurudwara and overpowered a Granthi and forced him into giving them his clothes.

"They spent about 40-45 minutes there. They called for bikes and escaped," he added.

Police said, during the investigation, it was found that they had called a man called Gaurav Gora for the motorcycles.

"The motorcycle was registered in the name of his father," SSP Jalandhar Rural, Swarandeep Singh said.

According to a preliminary probe, police said he visited a Gurdwara in Jalandhar district while on the run and escaped on a motorcycle after changing clothes.

According to CCTV visuals, Amritpal Singh was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18. He is still on the run.

A day after Punjab Police issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, the fugitive Khalistani sympathiser, Maharashtra Police said it is on alert over the pro-Khalistani leader.

Maharashtra Police issued an alert over Amritpal Singh in some districts including Nanded.

Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving Nanded is being monitored.

Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad is also on alert, said State police.

Punjab Police on Tuesday issued a lookout circular and non-bailable warrant against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, the fugitive Khalistani sympathizer.

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), Punjab Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Amritpal Singh, a Khalistani sympathiser, has not been arrested yet.

"There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," said Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill.

"We are making all efforts to arrest him. We are hopeful that we will arrest him soon...It is difficult to say that. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies. A total of 154 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state," the IGP said. (ANI)

