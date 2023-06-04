Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Security has been stepped up in Punjab's Amritsar ahead of the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, said police on Sunday.

The army had carried out Operation Bluestar in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: Gautam Adani Steps In, To Provide Free School Education to Kids Who Lost Parents in Country's Deadliest Train Crash in Balasore.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla (law and order) reviewed the security arrangements in the city on Sunday.

"Strict security measures are in place with increased patrols by local police and paramilitary forces in inner and outer areas,” said Shukla.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Father Strangles Son to Death Over Property Dispute in Bharatpur, Arrested.

Police said 68 checkpoints have been set up for round-the-clock surveillance while patrolling teams have been deployed in congested areas of Amritsar.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Shukla said people should not fall prey to fake messages on social media and warned of strict action against anyone trying to spread rumours.

Shukla said four companies of central armed police forces have been deployed in the district, besides 3,000 Punjab Police personnel, while replying to a question on security arrangements in Amritsar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)