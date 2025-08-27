Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Bhivamtej Singla, Assistant Jail Superintendent of Maximum Security Jail, Nabha, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, a release said on Wednesday.

According to the release, the arrest followed an enquiry into a complaint lodged on the Chief Minister's Anti-Corruption Action Line.

Also Read | Fake Job Racket Busted in Jamshedpur: Police Bust Fake Job Racket Operating Under Guise of Network Marketing, Four Arrested; 179 Youths Rescued.

The complainant, a resident of Patran town in Patiala district, alleged that the accused was harassing her husband, who was lodged in Central Jail, Nabha. She further alleged that the jail officer had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to stop the harassment.

Subsequently, the complainant claimed that she transferred Rs 10,000 via Google Pay as part of the bribe amount. Following the preliminary enquiry, the VB found the allegations to be true and registered a corruption case against Singla at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station in Patiala.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Teacher Held for Allegedly Mixing Phenol Into Vegetable Curry Prepared for Students at Government School in Sukma.

It was further revealed that the accused had absconded after the case was registered, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed his bail plea. He later surrendered in court, after which he was remanded to one day of police custody.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)