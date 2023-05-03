Chandigarh(Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI): A deed writer working at Tehsil Derabassi was arrested by Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) for taking a bribe of Rs 35,000, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Lakhbir Singh.

"The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign under the zero-tolerance policy against corruption adopted by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led government, on Wednesday arrested Lakhbir Singh, Deed Writer, at Tehsil Derabassi, SAS Nagar district for taking bribe of Rs 35,000," Vigilance bureau spokesperson said.

"The above-mentioned accused has been arrested after the investigation of an online complaint made by Amandeep Singh in the Derabassi sub-division on the Chief Minister's Anti-Corruption Action Line," he added.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau said that the accused deed writer had demanded Rs 45,000 to help the complainant in the registration of land. "The accused deed writer had demanded Rs 45,000 for helping him in the registration of land to be sold by his father. The complainant further informed that the accused had already taken Rs 35,000 as a first instalment of bribe from him being one per cent commission of the total amount of registration value. The complainant has recorded the entire conversation in this regard on his mobile and handed over it to the VB as evidence," the spokesperson said.

The vigilance bureau further mentioned that a case of bribery has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act

"During the investigation of this complaint, it was found that the said deed writer had received a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant and the rest money to be paid in second instalments. On the basis of this enquiry the above-said deed writer has been arrested and registered a bribery case against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Police Station, flying squad-1, Punjab at SAS Nagar and further investigation was under progress," he said. (ANI)

