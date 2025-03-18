Chandigarh, Mar 18 (PTI) The front windshield and some glass windows of a state-owned Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus were damaged by two unidentified persons in Kharar, Punjab's Mohali district, on Tuesday evening, according to officials.

However, no one was hurt in the incident, police said, adding that a case has been registered.

The incident occurred around 6:50 pm when the bus was traveling from Chandigarh to Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. Occupants of a car signaled for the bus to stop.

When the bus driver halted the bus at the Kharar flyover in Mohali, two individuals, whose faces were covered, emerged with sticks and damaged the front windshield and other window glasses of the bus. They then fled in the car, according to the bus driver.

Kharar Deputy Superintendent of Police Karan Singh Sandhu told PTI that the driver, conductor, and passengers of the bus are safe. He further stated that an FIR has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the miscreants.

Police added that an investigation is ongoing and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

This incident follows a recent controversy in Himachal Pradesh, where locals removed flags bearing the image of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the bikes of a group of youths from Punjab.

In response, activists from Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab pasted images of Bhindranwale on state-owned Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation buses, as well as some private ones, in Hoshiarpur.

