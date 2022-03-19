Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 19 (ANI): Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh earlier this week, Punjab Police said on Saturday.

Police has also registered cases against three foreign nationals who are believed to be the key conspirators in the case.

Also Read | History-Sheeter Trishant Salve From Dombivali Detained for 1 Year Under MPDA Act.

"In less than a week after International Kabaddi Player Sandeep Singh alias Sandeep Nangal Ambia was killed, Punjab Police have solved the murder case with the arrest of four accused involved in conspiring crime. Three foreign-based persons identified as main conspirators were also booked," said Punjab Police in a Twitter post.

The kabaddi player was shot dead in Jalandhar on March 14. (ANI)

Also Read | Ministry of Home Affairs Forms 3-Judge Panel To Review Cases Under National Security Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)