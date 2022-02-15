Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 15 (ANI): Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana on Tuesday.

According to Haryana Police, the accident took place on Western Peripheral Expressway near Pipli Toll plaza.

Also Read | Deep Sidhu Dead: Actor Turned Activist, Who Was Accused in 2021 Red Fort Violence Case, Dies in a Road Accident Near Sonipat.

Sidhu, who was arrested in February last year in the Red Fort violence case, was granted bail in April.

Police said the actor rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. (ANI)

Also Read | Deep Sidhu, Accused in Republic Day 2021 Riots, Dies in Road Accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)