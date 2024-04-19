Srinagar, Apr 19 (PTI) Punjab resident Baldev Kumar has become the first person from outside Jammu and Kashmir to contest Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory.

The abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 paved the way for outsiders to contest polls in the Union Territory. Earlier, the Representation of The People Act 1957 barred people who were not permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir to contest polls in the erstwhile state.

Also Read | Paris Tests AI Surveillance Ahead of Olympics.

Kumar (67), a resident of the Naya Gaon area of Mohali in Punjab, filed his nomination papers from the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency as an independent candidate on Friday.

He is among 25 candidates who are in the fray from the constituency, which will go to polls on May 7.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2024 Registration To Begin Likely by April 20, Say Officials; Interested Candidates Can Apply at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Kumar claimed that he decided to contest the polls on the insistence of a "large" number of local people whom he has "served for the last 20 years".

"I worked for the people during the 2014 floods, I have sponsored the education of a number of students, I have facilitated patients from Kashmir when they go to Punjab for medical check-ups and kept a kothi (house) for them where they can stay when they go there for treatment," Kumar told PTI.

The contestant said he has been requesting the administration to build a 'Kashmir Bhawan' in Punjab, especially for the patients, but to no avail.

"(Activist) Medha Patkar got 20 acres of land for her NGO from the Gujarat government but I have not been allotted even two acres for a Kashmir Bhawan for the patients from J&K.

"The people have told me that I have to be in power and only then can I build a Kashmir Bhawan. So, I decided to contest the polls," he said.

Asked if he has Jammu and Kashmir's domicile certificate, he said, "I have no domicile as I have not stayed in one place".

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is presently run by the Lt Governor-led administration after the PDP-BJP government collapsed in June 2018 with the national party pulling out of the alliance. The last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2014.

The Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being conducted in five phases with voting in each of the five parliamentary constituencies of the Union Territory to be held in each phase.

An estimated 65 per cent of the total 16.23 lakh registered voters cast their ballot by 5 pm on Friday in the first phase of the elections in Udhampur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)