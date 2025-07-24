New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The 16-year-old girl, who sustained 75% burns after being set on fire by unidentified miscreants at Balanga in Odisha's Puri, remained critical at AIIMS, New Delhi, said the hospital.

According to the press release issued by AIIMS Delhi, she has undergone surgery for the management of deep burns. She is currently on oxygen support and remains in a critical condition.

Also Read | Sikkim Rains 2025: IMD Reports Below-Normal Monsoon, Highlights Significant Drop in Seasonal Rainfall.

"The patient, a 16-year-old girl who sustained 75% burns on 19th July 2025, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and received at the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, AIIMS New Delhi, on 20th July 2025. Day 5 of extensive deep burns. She has undergone surgery for the management of deep burns," the press release stated.

"She is currently on oxygen support and remains in a critical condition. A dedicated team of doctors is closely monitoring her progress," it added.

Also Read | Who Are Sidhartha ‘Sammy’ Mukherjee and Sunita Mukherjee? All About Indian-Origin Couple Arrested in USD 4 Million Real Estate Scam in US.

She was airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, on Sunday (July 20, 2025) for advanced medical treatment.

Earlier, a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MPs Sasmit Patra, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Sulata Deo and Niranjan Bishi visited AIIMS here on Monday and met with the 15-year-old girl, who was set ablaze in Puri.

The delegation interacted with the attending doctors to enquire about the victim's medical condition and ongoing treatment. They also met with the family members of the victim and assured them of all possible support. The minor girl, who suffered 75% burn injuries, was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi on Sunday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Balanda police station in the Nimapada block of Puri district. According to her cousin, the 16-year-old girl, who had gone out with friends, was abducted and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire by unidentified miscreants. Severely burnt, she managed to reach a nearby house from where she was rushed to the hospital.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident.

"Whoever is responsible will be caught. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident and to determine whether any conspiracy was involved. The government will ensure strict punishment under the law," the Chief Minister had said.

The incident has come into light a few days after the self-immolation case of a female student at Balasore's FM (Auto) college.

The student had attempted self-immolation on July 12 on the college campus, sustaining over 90 per cent burn injuries, and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)