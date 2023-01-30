New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs' Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) tableau was on Monday declared best among central ministries and departments in the popular choice category at this year's Republic Day Parade while the CRPF has been adjudged the best marching contingent.

The tableau displayed the multidimensional role and valour of CAPF women personnel performing challenging duties.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been declared as the best marching contingent among the CAPFs and other auxiliary forces.

"Ministry of Home Affairs CAPFs tableau in Republic Day Parade 2023 declared the Best Tableau among Central Ministries/Departments in the Popular Choice category. The tableau displayed the multidimensional role and valour of CAPF Women personnel performing challenging duties," Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted following the results declared by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

"Double delight for CRPF as the @crpfindia Marching contingent on Republic Day Parade 2023 declared 'Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs and other auxiliary forces' by both Panel of Judges and Popular Choice," the PIB mentioned in another tweet.

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from three services, marching contingents from CAPF and other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various states and Union Territories and ministries or departments, an MoD statement said.

The declaration was made on the basis of the assessment of the panels. (ANI)

